Montgomery County: Dayton superintendent receives award, NAACP to host town hall

KETTERING

Racial Equity Survey report is available

In January 2021, the city of Kettering’s Board of Community Relations conducted an online racial equity survey as a first step toward better understanding the perceptions of race relations in Kettering. Complete racial equity survey results are available for viewing at www.ketteringoh.org/board-of-community-relations.

Established by city charter in 1969, the BCR is composed of community volunteers to promote and encourage the creation and maintenance of an inclusive community by fostering equal opportunities and respect for all people.

The survey was open from Jan. 11 to March 24, 2021 through online avenues. It presented 16 questions regarding demographics, race relations, social networks and equal opportunity. Respondents were asked about their interactions with businesses and police, as well as access to jobs, education, health services and home buying opportunities.

This survey was intended and designed to assess perceptions of racism, not necessarily to determine the existence or extent of racial inequity. STAFF REPORT

DAYTON

Dayton Unit NAACP to host Town Hall

The Dayton Unit of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) will host a virtual town hall titled, “Equal Justice Requires Environmental Justice!” The event will take place on Monday, Feb. 28 at 6:45 p.m. via Zoom and will broadcast live on the Dayton Unit NAACP Facebook page.

The distinguished guests will be SeMia Bray, Black Environmental Leaders Association, Cray Consulting Group, Inc., Board Member, Ohio Climate Justice Fun; Yesenia Rivera, Director Energy Equity and Inclusion, Solar United Neighbors; Mryia Williams, Ohio Program Associate, Solar United Neighbors, Ohio Representative Implementing Miami Valley Solar Co-Op; and La’Tonya Troutman, Communications Manager, Solar United Neighbors, Regional Associate Overseeing Midwestern States. The moderator will be Gary J. Leppla, Esq., Chair of the Dayton Unit NAACP Environmental and Climate Justice Committee.

For more information on the Dayton Unit NAACP, call 937-222-2172 or visit www.naacpdayton.org. STAFF REPORT

DAYTON

UD hosts virtual symposium

The University of Dayton will be hosting its annual Global Voices Symposium on March 1-2. This year’s theme is “Africa in Our Century.” The event will address the growing presence of the continent and what effect that has on our future. Professors, community leaders, and students will all be a part of the two-day discussion.

The keynote address will be delivered by Professor Landry Signé, a well-respected professor who has won over 70 awards and distinctions globally for his academic, policy, business, and leadership accomplishments.

Signe is managing director and professor at the Thunderbird School of Global Management, senior fellow in the Global Economy and Development Program and the Africa Growth Initiative at the Brookings Institution, distinguished fellow at Stanford University’s Centre for African Studies, and a member of the World Economic Forum’s Global Future Council on Agile Governance and WEF’s Regional Action Group for Africa.

To learn more or to register, go to www.udayton.edu. STAFF REPORT