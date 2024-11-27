Montgomery County DD superintendent and CEO will resign, board says

“Upon mutual agreement and after discussion with the Board, Dr. Combs has opted to step down from her position as CEO and Superintendent,” the MCBDDS shared in a statement on Wednesday.

Combs has been the superintendent and CEO of the MCBDDS since June 2019.

“During her tenure, the Board earned two consecutive three-year accreditation awards from the Ohio Department of Developmental Disabilities — the highest level of recognition possible — and undertook several groundbreaking initiatives to improve accessibility and inclusion in the community, including the rollout of universal changing tables throughout Montgomery County and statewide,” the Board statement said.

The MCBDDS has been pointing to fiscal challenges for several years, declaring a fiscal emergency in 2023 and announcing budget cuts this year.

Since 2006, Montgomery County Developmental Disabilities has experienced a 166% increase in the number of people served, but also a 173% increase in waiver enrollment, according to the agency. Medicaid waivers are a mandated service and are the largest expense in the agency’s budget.

MCBDDS officials cited an increase in the number of clients served, higher costs to deliver services, an increase in state and federal mandates and revenue losses as factors contributing to the agency’s financial challenges.

Local families served by the MCBDDS have called upon Montgomery County leaders for support, calling services provided by the local DD Board critical for the livelihood of their loved ones.

Combs said on Wednesday she wants to continue supporting families whose loved ones have developmental disabilities.

“This will allow the agency to turn a new page and work with county leadership to find a way to address its funding challenges and ensure the needs of people served with developmental disabilities and their families are met,” the board shared in a statement.

Taking Combs’ place as interim CEO will be Kamarr Gage, the assistant superintendent and deputy CEO.

Combs will reach out to staff, people served and families to discuss the future of the agency over the next week, according to the board.