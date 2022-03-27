Montgomery County Democratic Party Central Committee chairman Mark Owens to resign

Owens will remain in the chairman position until a new person is chosen to take over the role during the committee’s reorganization meeting, which will be held after the primary.

“I hope that we as a party can come together to pick a leader who can continue to build a progressive coalition with labor, our minority community, women and party activists,” Owens said. “I am committed to helping the next party chair in any way I can.”

Owens formerly served as the Dayton Municipal Clerk of Courts, retiring last year after 30 years. He was first appointed clerk in January 1991, and successfully ran for his first full term in November 1991. He was reelected in 1997, 2003, 2009 and 2015.

He was president of the Ohio Association of Municipal Court Clerks from 1997-99, and was named Clerk of Court of the Year, Ohio in 1999.