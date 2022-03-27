Montgomery County Democratic Party Central Committee chairman Mark Owens to resign

Mark Owens, chairman of the Montgomery County Democratic Party Executive and Central committees, announced he will step down from his post after 15 years guiding the party.
Owens said in a statement Saturday that he would not run for reelection following the May 3 primary.
“I am extremely proud of what we have accomplished together over the last 15 years,” Owens said in his statement. “While my role will be changing, I will still be fighting for our Democratic values.”
Owens has been involved with the Montgomery County Democratic Party for more than 40 years, serving in multiple capacities through the years, including campaign manager and precinct committee person. He also served as vice chairman of the Democratic Central and Executive Committees under Chair Dennis Lieberman for 13 years before beginning his term as chairman 15 years ago.
“I will remain committed to continue to fight for our shared values,” his statement says. “However, just as I did last year when I left the Dayton City Clerk of Courts office so that new leadership could have an opportunity, I believe the Montgomery County Democratic Party should have a new leader with a fresh perspective.”
Owens will remain in the chairman position until a new person is chosen to take over the role during the committee’s reorganization meeting, which will be held after the primary.
“I hope that we as a party can come together to pick a leader who can continue to build a progressive coalition with labor, our minority community, women and party activists,” Owens said. “I am committed to helping the next party chair in any way I can.”
Owens formerly served as the Dayton Municipal Clerk of Courts, retiring last year after 30 years. He was first appointed clerk in January 1991, and successfully ran for his first full term in November 1991. He was reelected in 1997, 2003, 2009 and 2015.
He was president of the Ohio Association of Municipal Court Clerks from 1997-99, and was named Clerk of Court of the Year, Ohio in 1999.
About the Author