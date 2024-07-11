Montgomery County Fair shakes off Beryl’s rain, heads for sunny weekend finish

The county fair is now past the halfway point, and it’s in full swing, with bright sunshine and highs in the 80s forecast through the final day Saturday.

While wind and rain pushed down fair attendance on Wednesday, it didn’t stop Vendola Lawrence of Dayton from having a good time.

“At least it ain’t real hot” said Lawrence. “As long as we have no hurricane, I can deal with the wind and the rain here.”

Lawrence had stopped to watch chainsaw carver Nick Smith at work. Smith was using a small chainsaw to carefully carve the details of a snail into the top of a log.

Smith, who grew up in Germantown, owns Chainsaw Carved with his wife Amanda, who is also a chainsaw carver. This is is third year at the fair, as he missed the last two.

“I’ve been running chainsaws since I was a little boy” said Smith, “My dad was a tree trimmer”

Smith said the weather doesn’t interrupt his carving, though nicer weather means more people stop to watch. His other carvings, such as smiling bears, flowers, and a garden gnome, are on display with his tent.

The Smiths have traveled across the country, appearing at fairs in Montana, New York, Florida and other states. This year, Smith is dropping most of the fairs he used to travel to, but still came to the Montgomery County Fair that he grew up with.

“Now that our business has grown locally, I dropped all those fairs and just stay here” said Smith.

During Wednesday’s weather, many fairgoers chose to linger under tents and in buildings, where vendors are set up. Brianne Hannah, a vendor at the fair, said the weather was a “bummer.”

“It’s a bit disappointing” said Hannah. “I hope at least that the rain dies down for today.”

Hannah sells handmade resin jewelry under her business Icy Jean Crafts. When the weather is warmer, she sees more people come inside for the air conditioning and stop by her shop.

Luckily for Smith, Hannah, and all other vendors and fairgoers, beautiful weather is forecast for the rest of the Montgomery County Fair. The fair runs every day through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., at 645 Infirmary Road in Jefferson Twp., just south of U.S. 35. Admission is $10 per person before 4 p.m. and $15 per person after 4 p.m.