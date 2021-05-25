Montgomery County Jail seeks $40M in funding for overhaul

The Montgomery County Jail was built in 1964, but new pods were installed in the early 1990s, Streck said, and dormitories were added to the facilities in 2008.

But the projects only increased space for more beds, he said, and they did nothing to help address growing shares of inmates with special medical and treatment needs.

“The current jail design does not support treatment services, because the jail we are using is designed to meet the individuals’ needs decades ago,” he said. “A lot has changed.”

A firm called HDR began work in 2019 on a jail needs assessment study, but the final report has not been completed, Streck said.

Streck said he expects HDR’s report’s findings will mirror the recommendations and concerns of a jail justice committee that submitted a report to the county commissioners in early 2019.

Streck said he adopted and put into policy all of the jail justice committee’s recommendations he had the authority to take action on.

The jail, he said, will continue to be at risk of problems and complaints until the jail facility is updated and improved.

The Montgomery County Sheriff Office implemented video visitations at the local jail this week so inmates can visit friends and family face-to-face in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck said the visits are free, but must be scheduled 24 hours in advance. He said it is important to him and his staff that inmates have an opportunity to speak with their loved ones while incarcerated in the jail. An appointment can be made by visiting smartinmate.com and can be done everyday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. An appointment can also be set by calling 888-843-1972. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

The funding being sought from the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction is competitive, but hopefully the county will receive a grant award, county officials said.

Montgomery County Commissioner Debbie Lieberman said this is a “huge” and important project.

“Because of COVID, and us kind of taking a step back, I think we’ve really had a chance to look at what is important, what do we need as a community,” she said. “Not just to keep your employees safe, but to keep the inmates safe as well.”