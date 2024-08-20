Montgomery County judge, clerk of courts facing charges: 5 things to know

Here are the latest developments in the case:

• Pleas entered: Foley and Piergies both entered not guilty pleas at their arraignments Monday. Sydney Dawes was in the courtroom and has that story, including comment from Foley.

• The interview: Dawes recently interviewed Robert Piergies, the son of Judge James Piergies. Robert worked first for the county municipal court then for Foley’s office until a month before the indictments. Read the full story here, including video clips of the interview.

• The job: Robert Piergies alleges his father helped him get a job at the county, including potentially providing funds to the clerk of court’s office to help pay at least part of his salary.

• Political donations: Robert also alleges that his father pressured him to donate to Foley’s campaign, and even gave his son money to make such donations.

• Foley defiant: Foley, a Republican, last week addressed the Montgomery County GOP. He said he has done nothing wrong, has no plans to resign and intends to stay on the ballot for reelection in November. Leaders of both the local Republican and Democrat parties have called for him to resign.