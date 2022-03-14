Montgomery County: Kindergarten registration opens in Kettering

(2) Parent/Guardian ID

(3) Immunization Records must be provided at registration. (If your child receives booster immunizations over the summer, take the updated information to the home school prior to the start of school.)

(4) Proof of Kettering Residency: Homeowners: Mortgage Statement or Deed; Renters: All pages of your lease agreement, signed by tenant and landlord. In addition, both homeowners and renters need to provide a current utility bill.

(5) Complete, time-stamped custody documents, if applicable.

Please have all documentation ready prior to accepting an appointment with Central Enrollment. Kindergarten students cannot be enrolled unless everything is provided.

If you have any questions, contact Central Enrollment at 937-499-1700. NICK BLIZZARD, STAFF WRITER

CENTERVILLE

Testing to impact CHS schedule

ACT and state testing will affect the schedule at Centerville High School this week.

The changes for the days listed below only impact CHS. All other schools, including the School of Possibilities, will follow their normal schedule for this week.

• Tuesday – ACT for Juniors

All juniors will report to school at their regular time to take the state-funded ACT. Students do not need to pay or pre-register for this ACT test.

Juniors will report to their advisory by 7:50 a.m., and their advisor will walk them to the gym for testing. Testing will conclude around noon. Once they have finished testing, juniors are able to leave if they have a ride home. Bus transportation will be provided at 2:50 p.m.

Freshmen, sophomores and seniors will report to school at their regular time and follow their normal daily schedule.

• Thursday and Friday – State Testing for Sophomores

All sophomores will report to their advisory at 7:50 a.m. to take their Ohio State Tests, which are required for graduation.

For freshmen, juniors and seniors, the school day will begin two hours later (9:50 a.m.). School buses will run on their regular schedule. Students who choose to ride the bus that morning will report to their advisory at 7:50 a.m. Otherwise, students should report to their advisory at 9:50 a.m.

Beginning at 9:50 a.m., all students will be following the 2-hour delay schedule on Thursday and Friday. NICK BLIZZARD, STAFF WRITER

OAKWOOD

Oakwood art event on Saturday

Join Oakwood Fine Arts Boosters and Oakwood Schools art teachers and students for Young@Art at OHS Saturday, from 7 - 9:30 p.m. There will be performances by many groups and soloists, as well as art galleries, photo ops with Wizard of Oz characters, kids activities and more

Admission for kids, students and Oakwood Schools teachers is free. Tickets are $10 for adult general admission, $20 for VIP admission (general + $10 donation to OFAB’s Teacher Grants Fund). Tickets are available at the door (cash preferred) or at ofab.ludus.com. All money raised goes to support OFAB’s Teacher Grants Fund. STAFF REPORT

DAYTON

Help getting ‘job ready’

East End Community Services can help people get job ready. They work with community members to create a resume, set up an account with Ohio means jobs, and much more.

If you are looking for a job and need some help, contact EECS at 937-259-1898 or visit their website or Facebook. STAFF REPORT