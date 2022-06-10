Montgomery County moving forward on new $6M environmental services lab

Combined Shape Caption The current Montgomery County Services Lab in Moraine is shown. Montgomery County plans to build a new lab in downtown Dayton. /CONTRIBUTED Combined Shape Caption The current Montgomery County Services Lab in Moraine is shown. Montgomery County plans to build a new lab in downtown Dayton. /CONTRIBUTED

Moore said the new facility will be state-of-the-art with updated technology to ensure measurements are accurate and drinking water is safe.

“The laboratory is expensive to build but we are lucky enough to have this space that we can renovate that really saves the taxpayer as opposed to building a new space and this is a key location that is right in the middle of Montgomery County,” Moore said. “It is centrally located.”

Montgomery County Administrator Michael Colbert told the commission that this is the type of project ARPA funds were meant for.

“(This) is a very large ARPA project and it’s going to touch pretty much all, about a quarter-million customers and subscribers of our water and sewer throughout the community,” Colbert said. “(We will) have a state-of-the-art lab so we can test the quality of the water but we can also test the water quality that we are putting back into the river through our sewers.”