Montgomery County opens emergency operations center in Miamisburg

Montgomery County’s Emergency Management Agency today moved into its new emergency operations center at 460 Vantage Point Drive in Miamisburg that was refurbished for just under $2 million.
The county’s EMA previously had been located on the seventh floor of Dayton’s Reibold Building.
The agency will be on the building’s second floor, with the Regional Dispatch Center just above it on floors three and four. Having the two entities right next to each other will create greater synergy when responding to disasters, county officials said.
The new location separates the new regional EMA from the current EMA in Dayton, which officials said was aimed at ensuring response availability if one of the locations is inaccessible or if emergency power goes down.
Moving to the existing RDC Miamisburg location also ensures that emergency power, broadband radio and phone backup system infrastructure are already in place, county officials said.
The new EMA facility will have offices for EMA personnel as well as all the functions required to successfully address disasters. That includes fire services, police, HAZMAT, Environmental Services, Red Cross, Public Health and many more. The new facility also boasts a dining space, temporary sleeping area, and a call center. The facility also has windows, a feature that was unavailable in the downtown EMA.
Used furniture from the RDC was repurposed for portions of the new EMA facility, which was completed at a cost of just under $2 million, officials said.
About the Author