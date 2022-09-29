High demand at Austin Business Park: Here’s the latest addition

MIAMISBURG — BW Partners Ltd. plans to develop a 60,000-square-foot build-to-suit office warehouse property on Byers Road at Austin Business Park in Miamisburg.
The warehouse will be the fifth building on Austin Business Park’s 80-acre development, according to Dayton Development Coalition.
““The demand for this type development is high due to the lack of current available industrial space in the South Dayton market,” Mark Fornes Realty Senior Vice President and Partner Jason Rudzinski said in a release. “We appreciate JobsOhio and the forward-thinking of their Ohio Site Inventory Program, which helped put our plan into action.”
Located off the Austin Road Interchange, Austin Business Park is accessible to Interstates 75 and 675 and numerous amenities at the Austin Interchange and Dayton Mall area. The business park has the capacity and available land to accommodate up to an additional 480,000 square feet of light industrial space.
“The Austin Business Park has been a magnet for investment in Southwest Ohio, and we want that momentum to continue,” JobsOhio President and CEO J.P. Nauseef said in a release. “The construction of this new 60,000-square-foot warehouse will bring a new facility with the size and logistical advantages that job creators seek when investing in their future success.”
BW Partners, Ltd. is a joint venture partnership between Mark Fornes Realty, Inc. and Construction Managers of Ohio. The project is a result of the collaborative efforts between BW Partners, JobsOhio, the city of Miamisburg, and the Dayton Development Coalition.
“Austin Business Park is one of the fastest growing and most desired business areas in Southwest Ohio because of its bustling office, retail and light industrial markets,” Julie Sullivan, DDC’s executive vice president of regional development, said in the release. “This type of product has supported growth in the region’s target industry sectors, including fast-growing science and technology companies and research and development operations.”
Austin Business Park has been and will continue to be “a driver of economic development” for the city, according to Chris Fine, Miamisburg’s development director.
“The plans for the future building and the current tenant base aligns with the city of Miamisburg and the Austin overlay district,” Fine said in a release.
JobsOhio approved an Ohio Site Inventory Program (OSIP) grant, according to DDC. OSIP offers grants and low-interest loans to support speculative site and building development projects with no identified end user, DDC said. The primary goal of OSIP is to fill gaps in Ohio’s real estate inventory with real estate targeting near-term sector wins to ensure our state is more competitive for reactive site selection projects.
About the Author