High demand at Austin Business Park: Here’s the latest addition

BW Partners, Ltd. is a joint venture partnership between Mark Fornes Realty, Inc. and Construction Managers of Ohio. The project is a result of the collaborative efforts between BW Partners, JobsOhio, the city of Miamisburg, and the Dayton Development Coalition.

“Austin Business Park is one of the fastest growing and most desired business areas in Southwest Ohio because of its bustling office, retail and light industrial markets,” Julie Sullivan, DDC’s executive vice president of regional development, said in the release. “This type of product has supported growth in the region’s target industry sectors, including fast-growing science and technology companies and research and development operations.”

Austin Business Park has been and will continue to be “a driver of economic development” for the city, according to Chris Fine, Miamisburg’s development director.

“The plans for the future building and the current tenant base aligns with the city of Miamisburg and the Austin overlay district,” Fine said in a release.

JobsOhio approved an Ohio Site Inventory Program (OSIP) grant, according to DDC. OSIP offers grants and low-interest loans to support speculative site and building development projects with no identified end user, DDC said. The primary goal of OSIP is to fill gaps in Ohio’s real estate inventory with real estate targeting near-term sector wins to ensure our state is more competitive for reactive site selection projects.