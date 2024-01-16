Montgomery County Prevention Coalition recognizes ‘Uniquely Dayton’ volunteers

One such volunteer whom the coalition recognized was Brittini Long, who received the Visionary of the Year award.

“Brittini is a goal-oriented, solution-based enthusiast,” Long’s nomination said.

Long was recognized for her efforts in the prevention coalition’s suicide prevention and opioid prevention sub-committees, said Leigh Ann Fulford, a volunteer from Oakwood and the coalition’s Visionary of the Year award winner last year.

“I worked for the juvenile court for 20 years before I transitioned to ADAMHS, and one of my biggest fears in leaving the court was how I was going to get to still impact these young people that I cared so much about,” Long said. “Being able to work through the Montgomery County Prevention Coalition and all of the amazing work that you guys do and execute every single day is an absolute honor, and it is why I wake up every day.”

Dayton Mayor Jeffrey Mims Jr. issued a proclamation naming Jan. 12, 2024 as the Montgomery County Prevention Coalition Day, recognizing the coalition’s work, including securing a $1.25 million grant from the Centers for Disease Control for community-based prevention services.

“Working with young people a is a very, very strong passion of mine,” Mims said, later saying young people are “our most precious natural resource.”

The prevention coalition consists of a number of sub-committees, which cover alcohol and cannabis prevention, opioid prevention, suicide prevention, gaming and gambling prevention, power-based violence prevention, self-care promotion, policy and advocacy, youth leadership in prevention, and retailers’ care.