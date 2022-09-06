Montgomery County recorder warns of ‘misleading’ home warranty mailers

The mailers are sent from “County Deed Records” and solicit homeowners to buy a warranty from Home Warranty Solutions, according to a press release. The recorder’s office does not endorse nor offer home warranty programs. All mail from the Montgomery County Recorder’s Office is sent in an envelope with the official county seal.

“It is of the utmost importance that people trust their government, especially when concerning public records,” said Montgomery County Recorder Brandon McClain. “I feel I have earned your trust, and as such, want to protect it. I will not permit the unauthorized use of my office or official duties by any private business.”