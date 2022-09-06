Montgomery County recorder warns of ‘misleading’ home warranty mailers

The Montgomery County Recorder’s Office is warning residents of “misleading” mailers advertising home warranties.
The mailers are sent from “County Deed Records” and solicit homeowners to buy a warranty from Home Warranty Solutions, according to a press release. The recorder’s office does not endorse nor offer home warranty programs. All mail from the Montgomery County Recorder’s Office is sent in an envelope with the official county seal.
“It is of the utmost importance that people trust their government, especially when concerning public records,” said Montgomery County Recorder Brandon McClain. “I feel I have earned your trust, and as such, want to protect it. I will not permit the unauthorized use of my office or official duties by any private business.”
“Any communications you may receive which state otherwise are false, misleading and exactly why we need consumer protection laws which seriously punish those who target our neighbors,” he said.
McClain said a resident brought a mailer into his office Tuesday and he immediately began investigating. It’s unclear how many mailers have been sent throughout Montgomery County.
McClain said he intends to send it to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office to investigate.
“I believe at the bare minimum it is certainly misleading and deceptive,” he said
Anyone with questions can contact the recorder’s office at 937-225-4275.