UD alerts students to safety issues in campus neighborhood

“This individual interacted repeatedly with students in the area and drove a black Ford Explorer with law enforcement features including a spotlight,” an advisory says.

On Sept. 3, a student reported that a male walked into her residence in the 400 block of Kiefaber Street and took a male visitor’s necklace from his neck.

“The suspect then fled the area in a black sedan,” a safety advisory says. “While investigating this incident, Public Safety received a report from a nearby house on the same block that several gaming devices had been taken from the residence. Public Safety is investigating these incidents.”

The university provided the safety advisories to the newspaper Tuesday but declined further comment.

UD Chief of Police Savalas Kidd told the Dayton Daily News at the beginning of the school year that student safety is the top priority. The university has teamed up with the YWCA to get local bars to train employees on how to spot and intervene when sexual harassment happens. It also provides crime prevention tips to its students like staying alert and trusting their instincts when they feel something isn’t right.