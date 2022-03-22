Montgomery County testing sirens Wednesday as part of Statewide Tornado Drill

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch will test tornado sirens Wednesday morning as part of Ohio’s Statewide Tornado Drill.
The test will start at 9:50 a.m. and last for approximately three minutes.
The sirens will go off in Clayton, Miamisburg, German Twp., Germantown Twp., Jefferson Twp., Phillipsburg, Trotwood and Washington Twp.
The statewide test is in addition to the regularly scheduled monthly testing the first Monday of the month at noon.
During a tornado, the Ohio Committee for Severe Weather Awareness recommends Ohioans do the following:
- Go down to the lowest level
- Get under something
- Cover your head
- Keep in shelter until the storm has passed
For more safety tips on what to do before, during and after a tornado, visit the Ohio Committee for Severe Weather Awareness’s website.
In Other News
1
Axogen progresses with $55 million Vandalia facility, new products
2
Dayton may change housing code process to address LLC problem
3
TODAY: Join us for our In Your Prime virtual event with local experts
4
NCAA tournament: Fairmont, Alter, Wayne grads in Sweet 16
5
Vehicle fire ignites two houses in Dayton after reported crash
About the Author