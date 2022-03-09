Montgomery County to pay $2.5M for land near administration, jail

Montgomery County commissioners approved Tuesday buying land along West Second Street for $2.5 million.
The parking lot is at 341, 345, 327 and 329 W. Second St., near the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
The land’s immediate use will be for parking for the sheriff’s office, but the county might develop it at a later date for another use, according to spokeswoman spokeswoman Deb Decker.
According to Decker, the timing was right to acquire the property and it made sense to have it available for future development.
The property is currently surrounded by other county property — across the street from the jail, and near the county administrative buildings and court buildings. The county also owns the parking lot directly east of the site that will be acquired.
Commissioners unanimously voted to approve the purchase and any closing costs at the Tuesday board meeting. The money will come out of the county’s General Fund.
The land seller is RN&T of Ohio.
