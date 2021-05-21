Montgomery County to deploy extra deputies for seat belt enforcement

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office will have additional deputies on patrol targeting motorists not wearing seat belts and failing to properly restrain children for two weeks, beginning on Monday, it announced in a press release.
The additional deputies will conduct “high visibility” traffic enforcement as part of the national Click It or Ticket campaign, which will run May 24 to June 6.
Deputies will strictly enforce and issue citations for failing to wear seat belts and improperly restraining children, the release said.
The sheriff’s office quoted statistics from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, which found that 47% of the 22,215 people killed in vehicle crashes in 2019 were not wearing seat belts.
NHTSA also said that although seat belt usage has climbed to around 90%, this still leaves millions of motorists each day not buckling up.
Research has found wearing lap and shoulder seat belts reduce the risk of fatal injury for front-seat passengers by 45%, and the risk of moderate to critical injury by 50%, the sheriff’s office said.