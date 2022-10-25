Montgomery County to host vendor outreach event for local businesses Wednesday

A vendor outreach event to further local businesses through partnerships with Montgomery County will occur Wednesday in Dayton.
The event will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Business Solutions Center at 1435 Cincinnati St.
Montgomery County has 16,000 vendors and hosts similar events to help people learn about the county’s services, upcoming projects, how to download bidding opportunities and how to register as a county vendor, according to a press release from the county.
“We understand we’re spending taxpayer money, and by connecting and doing business with thousands of vendors, we can spend those dollars wisely,” Commission President Carolyn Rice said. “Another goal of ours is to work with local businesses. That way, we are reinvesting taxpayer dollars into the local economy.”
Registration is not needed for the vendor outreach services event.
The overall goal of the event is to help educate companies on the process of doing business, to expand partnerships with local businesses and assist people to network with local directors of various departments, the press release said.
“It’s important for those leading the county to meet the contractors, companies and entrepreneurs helping us execute the many services we provide our residents,” Kyle Kolopanis, director of purchasing for Montgomery County, said. “It’s not just the major projects like construction. We need trusted vendors to help support our daily needs like vehicle maintenance, office supplies and everything in between.”
Anyone with questions can call 937-225-4699.
