Montgomery County traffic initiative to focus on crash-causing behaviors tomorrow

26 minutes ago

A traffic enforcement initiative scheduled for tomorrow will focus on crash-causing behaviors in Montgomery County.

Dayton, Riverside, Moraine and Vandalia police, Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office will participate in the project from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday.

The enforcement patrols will take place on Interstate 75, U.S. 35, state Route 4, Salem Avenue and Main Street.

Law enforcement officers will focus on reckless and impaired driving, as well as speeding. As of Monday, there have been at least 3,110 crashes in Montgomery County this year, including 16 fatal crashes, according to OSHP.

I-75 is the top route for crashes in the county, with at least 323 crashes so far this year. State Route 48, which is also known as Main Street in Dayton, is second with 237 crashes, according to OSHP.

