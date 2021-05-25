Montgomery County uses coronavirus relief to launch mobile clinic for animals

The Montgomery County Animal Resource Center will unveil its new mobile clinic to the public this week, a purchase made through federal coronavirus pandemic relief funds that officials say will expand services into the community.
The event will begin at 1 p.m. Thursday at the city of Trotwood Government Center. ARC staff members will microchip pets, educate residents on proper pet ownership and sell dog tags for 2021. The first 25 owners to microchip their dog will receive $20 off the cost of the service.
Funds from the 2020 CARES Act paid for the mobile clinic.
During the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, ARC struggled to place animals in homes. As recently as last month, the ARC announced it had exceeded its maximum capacity for dogs and pleaded for the public to adopt or foster the animals.
“Now more than ever, we’re seeing the importance of going out into the community to offer services,” Montgomery County Commission President Judy Dodge said in a press release. “While we’re initially only offering licenses, microchips and education, eventually the mobile clinic will be used for vaccine clinics as well as low-cost spay and neuter surgeries.”
Dodge called the purchase an investment in Montgomery County’s future.
Montgomery County received $92 million in CARES Act funds from the U.S Treasury, designed to assist housing, senior services, Medicaid, SNAP, Child Support, Veterans Services and more.
Neither ARC officials nor Dodge said how much was spent on the mobile clinic.