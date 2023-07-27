Montgomery County water infrastructure improvements get $4 million state funding boost

The continuation of improvements to a wastewater treatment plant in Montgomery County received a more than $4 million funding boost from a state water infrastructure grant program.

The city of Union will use the state funding — awarded through the Ohio Broadband, Utilities and Infrastructure for Local Development Success (BUILDS) program — for an array of additions to their wastewater treatment plant.

This includes the addition of two aeration tanks, the installation of a new pump system and other major improvements to the facility, which serves roughly 6,700 people, according to the governor’s office.

The improvements aim to strengthen the decades-old facility and increase the plant’s capacity to serve commercial and industrial customers, according to Union City Manager John Applegate.

The city’s water department is prepared to begin work on the next phase of improvements as soon as its contracts are approved by the state. The city will be matching the BUILDS grant award with $500,000.

The next series of work comes two years after the water department completed its first phase of improvements to the wastewater treatment plant: a phase that cost roughly $2.4 million.

The first round of improvement work was required to keep in compliance with Ohio Environmental Protection Agency standards for water treatment facilities.

“This next round will better keep us in compliance and will be good for our residents,” Applegate said.

This grants award was part of the fifth round of the Ohio BUILDS program. Since its inception, the program has provided nearly $500 million to support 343 local water projects impacting each of Ohio’s 88 counties, according to the governor’s office.