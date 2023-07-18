COMMUNITY CONVERSATIONS: Answer your questions about Issue 1

To help answer questions you may have about the upcoming Aug. 8 special election and Issue 1, the Dayton Daily News will host a Community Conversation at noon on Wednesday, July 26. You can watch the Community Conversation on the Dayton Daily News Facebook Page.

The discussion will be co-hosted by Community Impact Editor Nick Hrkman and Dayton Daily News Reporter Avery Kreemer and will feature a panel of experts ready to answer your questions during the live broadcast.

Have a question for our panel? Email it to nick.hrkman@coxinc.com.

Community Conversations is a Dayton Daily News series of moderated panel discussions on topics important to the Dayton region. Watch the June Community Conversation about AI, the May Community Conversation about childcare crisis, the April Community Conversation about the digital divide, the March Community Conversation about challenges and opportunities for women in the Miami Valley, the February Community Conversation about Black History Month, and the January Community Conversation about the 2023 regional economic outlook.