Montgomery County will offer all three kinds of COVID boosters at these clinics

Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County will offer Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine boosters in addition to Pfizer boosters at its coronavirus vaccine clinics this week.
These clinics around Dayton will also offer first doses and $100 gift cards to individuals receiving their first shot.
The clinic times and locations are as follows
- Tuesday, Oct. 26 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. (by appointment only) SugarCreek Packing900 N. Gettysburg Register here
- Wednesday, Oct. 27 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. (by appointment only) Dayton Convention Center22 E. Fifth St. Register here
- Thursday, Oct. 28 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. (by appointment only) Montgomery County Fairgrounds Register here
- Friday, Oct. 29 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. (by appointment only) Northwest Recreation Center1600 Princeton Dr. Register here
- Saturday, Oct. 30 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. (by appointment only) SugarCreek Packing900 N. Gettysburg Register here
All adult J&J recipients are now eligible for a booster dose if they received their first dose at least two months ago.
Adults who received Moderna or Pfizer vaccines are eligible for a booster if they received both shots at least six months ago and fall into one of the following categories set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:
- Anyone 65 years and older.
- All adults age 18 to 64 who have cancer, diabetes, a chronic lung disease, heart disease, HIV or another medical condition that increases their likelihood of coronavirus complications.
- Anyone 18 or older who lives or works in a long-term care facility, homeless shelter, prison or other congregate setting.
- Front-line personnel 18 or older who are at a higher risk of COVID-19 exposure due to their job, including first responders, teachers, supermarket staff and mass transit employees.
Under the latest CDC guidelines, people can also mix and match getting a booster from a different manufacturer than the one they received their initial doses from.
Other Dayton-area providers offering coronavirus boosters include some CVS Pharmacies, Kroger Pharmacies and Walgreens Pharmacies.