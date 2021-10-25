dayton-daily-news logo
Montgomery County will offer all three kinds of COVID boosters at these clinics

Upper Valley Medical Center in Troy received 600 doses of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine Monday morning.
Upper Valley Medical Center in Troy received 600 doses of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine Monday morning.

Local News
By Jordan Laird
7 minutes ago

Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County will offer Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine boosters in addition to Pfizer boosters at its coronavirus vaccine clinics this week.

These clinics around Dayton will also offer first doses and $100 gift cards to individuals receiving their first shot.

The clinic times and locations are as follows

  • Tuesday, Oct. 26 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. (by appointment only) SugarCreek Packing900 N. Gettysburg Register here
  • Wednesday, Oct. 27 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. (by appointment only) Dayton Convention Center22 E. Fifth St. Register here
  • Thursday, Oct. 28 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. (by appointment only) Montgomery County Fairgrounds Register here
  • Friday, Oct. 29 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. (by appointment only) Northwest Recreation Center1600 Princeton Dr. Register here
  • Saturday, Oct. 30 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. (by appointment only) SugarCreek Packing900 N. Gettysburg Register here

All adult J&J recipients are now eligible for a booster dose if they received their first dose at least two months ago.

Adults who received Moderna or Pfizer vaccines are eligible for a booster if they received both shots at least six months ago and fall into one of the following categories set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:

  • Anyone 65 years and older.
  • All adults age 18 to 64 who have cancer, diabetes, a chronic lung disease, heart disease, HIV or another medical condition that increases their likelihood of coronavirus complications.
  • Anyone 18 or older who lives or works in a long-term care facility, homeless shelter, prison or other congregate setting.
  • Front-line personnel 18 or older who are at a higher risk of COVID-19 exposure due to their job, including first responders, teachers, supermarket staff and mass transit employees.

Under the latest CDC guidelines, people can also mix and match getting a booster from a different manufacturer than the one they received their initial doses from.

Other Dayton-area providers offering coronavirus boosters include some CVS Pharmacies, Kroger Pharmacies and Walgreens Pharmacies.

