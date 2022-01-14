Montgomery County’s ‘We the Fathers’ banquet postponed due to COVID

Montgomery County postponed its We the Fathers banquet due to the surge in COVID-19 cases in the county. A new date has not been determined at this time.
“We felt that it was not wise to continue with the fatherhood banquet as scheduled, given the spike in COVID-19 cases in our county,” said Montgomery County Commission President Carolyn Rice. “A large group of people eating together without masks presents a high risk for spreading infection. This is an important event for our community, and we will reschedule when COVID cases drop and it is safe to do so.”
Tickets will be honored once the banquet is rescheduled. Those who wish to receive a refund can contact Mike Newsom at 937-225-4759 or newsomm@mcohio.org or John Payne at 937-496-6849 or jpayne@phdmc.org.
The event was initially scheduled for Jan. 21 at Sinclair Community College. Montgomery County will announce the new date once it is set.
The fatherhood banquet is part of the county’s Fatherhood Initiative which aims to help fathers engage with their children and play an important role in their lives. The initiative assists fathers find employment, establish visitation time with their children, overcome barriers from previous convictions and more. The program also partners with Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County for the Every Parent Matters programs, which helps expectant fathers learn more about the role they can play during their child’s mother’s pregnancy.
About the Author