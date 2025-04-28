Moraine aims to replace bridge over Great Miami River tributary

“The project is intended to address structural deficiencies and maintain a safe route of travel for the public on Elbee Road,” according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

The bridge was constructed in 1900, according to National Bridge Inventory (NBI) data.

Its structural deficiencies include concrete deterioration over the pipe tributary, according to City Manager Michael Davis.

The city has previously made repairs in the inlet and outlet along the bridge embankment, Davis told this news outlet.

The bridge, though small at 26 feet, provides access to several major businesses along Elbee road between Dorothy Lane and Southtown Boulevard, he said.

The city began to give consideration to apply for grant monies through the Municipal Bridge funding program in the spring of 2023, Davis said.

During the application process, traffic count for the bridge, which is part of a two-lane road with a 25 mph speed limit, was approximately 2,000 vehicles per day.

Estimated overall cost of the project is $670,000. Construction is currently scheduled to begin in Spring 2027 and end that summer.

Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) is seeking public input on the project.

“Issues the public may wish to comment on include, but are not limited to, the effect of the project on local residents, air quality, the local economy, and historic or cultural resources,” according to ODOT.

Feedback may be provided to Tricia Bishop at 937-497-6721 or via email at Tricia.Bishop@dot.ohio.gov.

Deadline for submitting comments is May 31.