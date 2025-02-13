Moraine man accused of pistol-whipping Kettering resident, stealing his car

Kettering police responded around 9:55 p.m. Monday to the 1700 block of West Stroop Road after two 911 calls about a man yelling for help who had been the victim of an armed robbery, according to a release from the Kettering Police Department

“The victim was pistol-whipped several times before being tied up with duct tape. The suspect stole the victim’s cellphone, wallet and vehicle,” the release stated.

The man was taken to Kettering Health Main Campus. The severity of his injuries was not clear.

He told Kettering detectives that he allowed an unknown man inside his house who claimed to be a friend of someone he knew, according to an affidavit.

After speaking with the Kettering resident, the man held him at gunpoint, pistol-whipped his face and head and demanded money. The assailant restrained the resident using duct tape and took money, car keys, credit cards before leaving in his car.

The car later was found abandoned at a plumbing business in the 3000 block of Springboro Pike in Moraine. Surveillance footage identified Schuler as the suspect, the affidavit stated.

Schuler reportedly admitted to his probation officer and a detective that he went to the Kettering resident’s house and struck him, according to court records.

Schuler was arrested in the Cincinnati area by the U.S. Marshals Service Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team, which is made up of agents, officers and deputies from multiple federal, state and local law enforcement agencies.

He was booked just before 2:15 p.m. Thursday into the Hamilton County Justice Center in Cincinnati, online jail records show.