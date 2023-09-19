Troopers respond to school bus crash in Harrison Twp.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers are on the scene of a crash involving a school bus and a second vehicle in Harrison Twp.

The crash was reported around 7:40 a.m. near the Philadelphia Drive and Macy Street intersection.

At least one medic who responded went to Dayton Children’s Hospital, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. However, it was not clear if they were transporting someone from the school bus or second vehicle.

Additional information about injuries was not available.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as details are released.