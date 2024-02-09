Moraine man gets probation in child pornography case

Credit: Montgomery County Jail Credit: Montgomery County Jail

He also is designated a Tier II sexual offender, which requires him to register his address with his local sheriff’s office every six months for 25 years.

The investigation began last March after Moraine police received a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children task force, according to Kettering Municipal Court records. Investigators served a search warrant on June 21 at Mai’s home and arrested him.

Mai admitted to having child pornography and said he was “just curious,” according to an affidavit.

He also said he was in a private Facebook group that shared child pornography and claimed to have child pornography on his cellphone, computer and possibly on some of the USB drives seized during the search, according to the affidavit.

As part of his plea, five additional counts of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor and five counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance were dismissed.