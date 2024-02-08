Moraine names new fire chief

“We are excited Traci can continue her career with the city,” Mayor Teri Murphy said in a statement.

Explore Moraine seeks to raise maximum age for hiring new police recruits

Kuzminski said she was “humbled and honored” to be given the opportunity to continue her career in Moraine.

“I am thankful and excited than I can continue to serve the citizens of Moraine,” she said in a statement.

Kuzminski replaces David Cooper, who was named fire chief in 2016 and spent 36 years with Moraine. She was appointed deputy chief in July and has been with the city since 2004.