Moraine names new fire chief

30 minutes ago
Traci Kuzminski will be named Moraine’s fire chief at tonight’s city council meeting. .

Moraine City Manger Michael Davis appointed Traci Kuzminski’s new fire chief Monday, city officials said.

“We are excited Traci can continue her career with the city,” Mayor Teri Murphy said in a statement.

ExploreMoraine seeks to raise maximum age for hiring new police recruits

Kuzminski said she was “humbled and honored” to be given the opportunity to continue her career in Moraine.

“I am thankful and excited than I can continue to serve the citizens of Moraine,” she said in a statement.

Kuzminski replaces David Cooper, who was named fire chief in 2016 and spent 36 years with Moraine. She was appointed deputy chief in July and has been with the city since 2004.

