1 dead after person hit by vehicle on I-75 South in Moraine

A person is dead after they were hit by a vehicle while they were standing outside their vehicle on Interstate 75 South in Moraine Friday morning.
The incident took place around 12:15 a.m. near Dryden Road.
The person’s vehicle apparently had broken down in a construction zone, said Moraine police Sgt. Andy Parish.
The southbound lanes were closed as investigators processed the scene.
Moraine police are continuing to investigate. We will update this story as more information in available.
In Other News
1
Meet Thomas Elder, Dayton’s first great merchant
2
On this day in history: Fire killed more than 300 inmates at Ohio...
3
Top intelligence briefings begin at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base
4
5 things to know about the child care crisis
5
John Crawford’s family to re-start appeal in wrongful death lawsuit...
About the Author