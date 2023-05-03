Moraine working to update comprehensive plan

Moraine selected American Structure Point as its consultant on the effort, which Vietor said involves several members of staff, input from focus groups, survey involvement from both residential and business citizens and “a plethora of regional partners.”

The survey, which went up this month at www.tinyurl.com/morainesurvey, is planned to last until end of May.

Data gathering is planned until mid-summer and then results will be passed to Moraine this winter, he said. The city expects completion by the end of the year or the start of 2024, Vietor said.

Not having an updated plan for years was not an issue.

“A comprehensive plan is a suggestive guide that helps provide recommendations on a city’s future development opportunities and can be fluid,” Vietor said. “There is no immediate impact from an outdated plan.”