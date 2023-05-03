Moraine working to update comprehensive plan

It’s been nearly three decades since the city of Moraine updated its comprehensive plan, but a new one is on the way.
In 1995, when the plan was last updated, the city’s population had climbed to 8,330, a 39.1% change from 1990. Its primary employer was General Motors, which was still more than a decade away from pulling up shop and its worker population was nearly three times the amount of residents in the city.
But the plan, which was from 1995 to 2015, also saw the city questioning if it could “foster and create jobs in the new engines of economic growth, namely the ‘niche’ manufacturing, distribution and services sectors of the economy.”
Now the city has launched a survey to get feedback and craft an updated plan, one that is expected to provide guidance for the next 20 years, according to Moraine spokesman Aaron Vietor.
“Comprehensive plans provide guidance from community input that help determine future land-use planning, as well goals for enhancement of existing services and amenities; and helps determine strategic initiatives,” Vietor said.
Moraine selected American Structure Point as its consultant on the effort, which Vietor said involves several members of staff, input from focus groups, survey involvement from both residential and business citizens and “a plethora of regional partners.”
The survey, which went up this month at www.tinyurl.com/morainesurvey, is planned to last until end of May.
Data gathering is planned until mid-summer and then results will be passed to Moraine this winter, he said. The city expects completion by the end of the year or the start of 2024, Vietor said.
Not having an updated plan for years was not an issue.
“A comprehensive plan is a suggestive guide that helps provide recommendations on a city’s future development opportunities and can be fluid,” Vietor said. “There is no immediate impact from an outdated plan.”
