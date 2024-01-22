More establishments now participating in Winter Restaurant Week in Miami Valley

The Miami Valley Restaurant Association’s Winter Restaurant Week is in full swing with several establishments, including Agave & Rye, Archer’s Tavern and Cowboy Sally’s, recently added to the list.
This brings the total of restaurants participating to 33.
“Winter is a slower time for our local restaurants right after the holidays. People tend to stay in because it’s colder and they are watching their finances, but the restaurants still need your support,” said Amy Zahora, Executive Director of the Miami Valley Restaurant Association (MVRA). “This is a great way to get out and show it,”
Participating restaurants:
Agave & Rye, 11 N. Main St. in Centerville, 2 N. Market St. in Troy or 7125 Fountain View Dr. in Liberty Twp.
Amber Rose Restaurant and Catering, 1400 Valley St. in Dayton
Archer’s Tavern, 9496 Dayton Lebanon Pike in Centerville or 2030 E. Dorothy Lane in Kettering
Bock Family Brewing, 8150 Washington Village Dr. in Washington Twp.
Bunker’s Sports Bar & Grill, 893 E. National Road in Vandalia
Carvers Steaks & Chops, 1535 Miamisburg-Centerville Road in Centerville
CBCB Bar & Grill, 2495 Commons Blvd. in Beavercreek
Chappy’s Social House, 7880 Washington Village Dr. in Centerville
The Chop House, 7727 Washington Village Dr. in Washington Twp.
Coco’s Bistro, 250 Warren St. in Dayton
Condado Tacos, 4482 Glengarry Dr. in Beavercreek
Corner Kitchen, 613 E. Fifth St. in Dayton
Cowboy Sally’s, 7521 Gibson St. in Liberty Twp.
El Meson, 903 E. Dixie Dr. in West Carrollton
Figlio, 424 E. Stroop Road in Kettering
Firebirds Wood Fired Grill, 3500 Rigby Road in Miamisburg
The Florentine Restaurant, 21 W. Market St. in Germantown
Franco’s Ristorante Italiano, 824 E. Fifth St. in Dayton
Greek Street, 101 E. Alex Bell Road in Centerville
Hickory River Smokehouse, 135 S. Garber Dr. in Tipp City
Hotel Versailles + Silas Creative Kitchen, 21 W. Main St. in Versailles
Jay’s Seafood Restaurant, 225 E. Sixth St. in Dayton
Kabuki, 848 S. Main St. in Centerville
Little Fish Brewing Company, 116 Webster St. in Dayton
Loose Ends Brewing, 890 S. Main St. in Centerville
Manna Uptown, 61 W. Franklin St. in Centerville
Nick’s Restaurant, 1443 N. Detroit St. in Xenia
Pasha Grill, 72 Plum St. in Beavercreek
Primo Italian Steakhouse, 6 S. Broad St. in Middletown
Rip Rap Roadhouse, 6024 Rip Rap Road in Dayton
Roost Modern Italian, 524 E. 5th St. in Dayton
Salar Restaurant and Lounge, 410 E. Fifth St. in Dayton
Smith’s Boathouse Restaurant, 439 N. Elm St. in Troy
Winter Restaurant Week runs through Sunday, Jan. 28 with meals ranging from $20.24 to $60.24. One dollar per meal sold will support the Dayton Food Bank.
For more information about Winter Restaurant Week and to preview a restaurant’s menu, visit dineoutdayton.com.
