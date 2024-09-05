More explosions planned at Wright-Patt Thursday morning

There will be four detonations, the 88th Air Base Wing said.

This is not unusual for the base. As part of their training, the EOD team must often identify and dispose of explosive devices in a safe manner.

Four detonations were planned in training exercises as recently as Aug. 14.

The EOD team at Wright Patterson can respond to emergency situations supporting civil authorities, including local law enforcement. For example, in 2017, they spent 222 man-hours disposing of 21 unexploded ordnances.

The team has headed a high-level security program in support of U.S. Secret Service missions in the past.

The 788th Civil Engineer Squadron at Wright-Patterson is comprised of three flights; Fire and Emergency Services, Emergency Management and Explosive Ordnance Disposal.