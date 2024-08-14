Four detonations planned at Wright-Patt training range today

BreakingNews
Aug 14, 2024
Heads up: You may hear four detonations coming from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base today.

The Wright Patterson Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) flight will be performing demolition training operations at the EOD Proficiency Range between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., the 88th Air Base Wing said on the social media site X.

There will be 4 detonations, the wing said.

The EOD team at Wright Patterson can respond to emergency situations supporting civil authorities, including local law enforcement. For example, in 2017, they spent 222 man-hours disposing of 21 unexploded ordnances.

The team has headed a high-level security program in support of U.S. Secret Service missions in the past.

The 788th Civil Engineer Squadron at Wright-Patterson is comprised of three flights; Fire and Emergency Services, Emergency Management and Explosive Ordnance Disposal.

Thomas Gnau is a business reporter who joined the Dayton Daily News in 2007. He has reported for daily newspapers in Ohio since 1991.

