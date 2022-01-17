More Greene County cities offering EV charging points

Xenia was awarded $30,000 and is among five Greene County locations that were selected for Ohio EPA grants, including two locations in Fairborn and two in Bellbrook. Fairborn installed one of its two chargers in November at the Shoppes at Valle Green, with the second coming to the Fairborn Library. The money is part of $3.25 million awarded to Ohio counties last year from Volkswagen emission settlement funds Level 2 electric vehicle charging ports at over 170 locations across 22 counties.

In addition to its environmental businesses, Xenia leaders saw it as a benefit for downtown businesses.