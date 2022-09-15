More interest seen in new COVID booster in Miami Valley, Ohio

“It does give you that added benefit of protection,” Fox said. She added people should talk to their doctors if they have concerns about how the vaccine may affect them.

“If there are concerns, please talk to your trusted health care provider,” she said.

The Ohio Department of Health reported an additional 6,825 people have started their vaccine series, up from the 3,671 vaccinations reported last week. Approximately 63.81% of the state has had at least one dose of the vaccine.

The state made a big leap in the number of people who received their second booster shot, reporting an increase of 43,224 shots statewide. This is up from the 2,535 second booster shots reported last week. Approximately 892,207 people have received their second booster shot in Ohio, according to ODH.

Locally, Warren County is the most vaccinated county in the Dayton region with 65.2% of residents considered fully vaccinated. The rest of the Dayton-region is below the state rate vaccination at 59.13%. Butler County follows with 57.35% vaccinated. Montgomery and Greene counties have similar vaccination rates of 55.95% and 55.82%, respectively. Just over half of Clark County is vaccinated at 51.6%. The counties of Miami, Champaign, Preble and Darke are all below half of the counties being vaccinated with vaccination rates of 47.54%, 43.35%, 40.71% and 38.59%.

The director-general of the World Health Organization, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said the end of the pandemic is in sight during a virtual press conference on Wednesday.

“Last week, the number of weekly reported deaths from COVID-19 was the lowest since March 2020,” Ghebreyesus said. “We have never been in a better position to end the pandemic. We are not there yet, but the end is in sight.”

Worldwide, COVID-19 has resulted in 6.4 million deaths, according to the World Health Organization. There have been over 607 million cases reported globally, along with over 12.6 billion doses of COVID vaccines administered.

Local health officials say it is too soon to speculate what the future will be like for COVID-19.

“I don’t believe it will ever completely go away,” Fox said.

Coronavirus cases continue to decrease in Ohio, but weekly hospitalizations were back over 600 Thursday for the first time in three weeks.

The state recorded 626 hospitalizations in the last week, according to the state health department. The last time weekly hospitalizations surpassed 600 was on Aug. 25 when 604 hospitalizations were reported. It also marked the first time in three weeks that hospitalizations increased.

ODH reported 20,552 cases Thursday compared to 21,731 cases on Sept. 8. It’s the fewest weekly cases recorded since the state added 18,838 cases on July 7.

Public Health – Dayton and Montgomery County reported seeing an approximately 50% decrease in the number of new COVID cases.

Forty-eight ICU admissions and 99 deaths were recorded in the past week, according to the state health department.

As of Thursday, there were 1,133 people hospitalized and 154 ICU patients with COVID in Ohio’s hospitals, according to the Ohio Hospital Association.

West central Ohio, which includes Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Miami, Montgomery, Preble and Shelby counties, accounted for 80 inpatients. It’s a 13% decrease from last week and a 39% decrease from 60 days ago.

The region had nine coronavirus patients in ICUs, which is up 13% from the previous week but a 63% decrease over the last 60 days.

Butler, Warren, Hamilton, Adams, Brown, Clermont and Clinton counties make up southwest Ohio, which recorded 188 people hospitalized with the virus on Thursday, according to OHA. The region saw a 10% increase compared to the past week but a 3% decrease from 60 days ago.

There were 24 COVID patients in southwest Ohio’s ICUs, which is a 14% decrease over the last week, according to OHA. It’s the same number of ICU patients reported 60 days ago.