More schools out early due to heat; West Carrollton stays in

Fairborn and Tipp City have joined the list of schools dismissing some students early this week due to high temperatures and no air conditioning in certain schools.
West Carrollton, which has multiple schools without air conditioning, does not plan to dismiss students early, according to district spokeswoman Janine Corbett. The district is in the process of building new schools to replace its aging buildings.
The National Weather Service says high temperatures may hit 95 Tuesday and Wednesday, with heat index values over 100. Thursday and Friday highs are projected around 90.
In Fairborn, Baker Middle School and Fairborn Intermediate School will release at 1 p.m. Tuesday through Friday “due to expected high heat and the lack of air conditioning at these two school buildings.”
Students at Fairborn’s primary school and high school will remain on their normal schedule. The district is in the process of building new schools, so all of their buildings will be air conditioned by fall of 2023.
In Tipp City, the two elementary schools — Broadway and Nevin Coppock — will be on a 2-hour early release Tuesday and Wednesday. District officials said they are still monitoring weather forecasts for Thursday and Friday before making decisions about those days.
Troy City Schools had previously announced they would dismiss students two hours early on both Tuesday and Wednesday, as eight of their nine school buildings do not have air conditioning.
In the Springfield area, Northeastern Local Schools will have 90-minute early dismissals for all students Tuesday and Wednesday.
Valley View, another local district with older, non-air-conditioned schools, doesn’t start classes until after Labor Day.