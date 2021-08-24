More schools out early due to heat; West Carrollton stays in

In Tipp City, the two elementary schools — Broadway and Nevin Coppock — will be on a 2-hour early release Tuesday and Wednesday. District officials said they are still monitoring weather forecasts for Thursday and Friday before making decisions about those days.

Troy City Schools had previously announced they would dismiss students two hours early on both Tuesday and Wednesday, as eight of their nine school buildings do not have air conditioning.

In the Springfield area, Northeastern Local Schools will have 90-minute early dismissals for all students Tuesday and Wednesday.

Valley View, another local district with older, non-air-conditioned schools, doesn’t start classes until after Labor Day.