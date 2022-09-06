BreakingNews
Former UC, NKU head coach joins Grant’s staff at Dayton
dayton-daily-news logo
X

JUST IN: Traffic delays expected for months near Wright-Patt for Riverside road work

Harshman Road from Springfield Street to Airway Road near Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force will be reduced to one lane in each direction starting next week in order to repair the barrier wall. MARSHALL GORBY/STAFF

Combined ShapeCaption
Harshman Road from Springfield Street to Airway Road near Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force will be reduced to one lane in each direction starting next week in order to repair the barrier wall. MARSHALL GORBY/STAFF

Local News
By
12 minutes ago

RIVERSIDE — Traffic lanes on a main road near Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force will be reduced for months starting next week.

Harshman Road from Springfield Street to Airway Road will be down to one lane in each direction beginning Sept. 12 to repair the barrier wall, according to Riverside officials.

Motorists can expect traffic delays and may want to seek alternate routes, such as Smithville Road, the city said in an announcement Tuesday.

ExplorePOPULAR: Kettering plans to interview 4 for city manager job

Harshman is a main route for buses in the Mad River Local School District, which begins classes today.

The Woodman/Harshman corridor is among the most heavily traveled in Riverside, according to the city. That area of Harshman averages about 20,000 vehicles daily, officials have said.

Construction is expected to be finished by the end of December, weather permitting, according to the city.

ExplorePOPULAR: Demolition of 65-year-old former Fairborn school expected to start soon

In Other News
1
NEW DETAILS: Kettering sets interviews for city manager candidates
2
More rain today but dry, sunny rest of week
3
Best of Dayton: Voting starts today! How to get involved in the contest
4
PHOTOS: Local colleges offer training that can mean bigger paychecks
5
State sales, income tax collection increases could help local...

About the Author

Follow Nick Blizzard on facebookFollow Nick Blizzard on twitter

Nick Blizzard is a staff writer for the Dayton Daily News. He is a graduate of Stebbins High School who earned a bachelor’s degree from Ohio University and its E.W. Scripps School of Journalism. Nick is a Riverside native and has been a journalist in the Dayton area for more than 20 years.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top