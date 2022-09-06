JUST IN: Traffic delays expected for months near Wright-Patt for Riverside road work

RIVERSIDE — Traffic lanes on a main road near Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force will be reduced for months starting next week.
Harshman Road from Springfield Street to Airway Road will be down to one lane in each direction beginning Sept. 12 to repair the barrier wall, according to Riverside officials.
Motorists can expect traffic delays and may want to seek alternate routes, such as Smithville Road, the city said in an announcement Tuesday.
Harshman is a main route for buses in the Mad River Local School District, which begins classes today.
The Woodman/Harshman corridor is among the most heavily traveled in Riverside, according to the city. That area of Harshman averages about 20,000 vehicles daily, officials have said.
Construction is expected to be finished by the end of December, weather permitting, according to the city.
