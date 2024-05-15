More than 100 businesses are at The Greene in Beavercreek: Here’s the whole list

“The Greene Town Center has been actively engaged with its lender, negotiating in good faith and over a period of time, to find a reasonable and mutually agreeable outcome,” a spokesperson for the Greene said. “While we are disappointed with the recent actions of the lender, it is our intention to continue to work with them to find a resolution.”

The spokesperson added that the Greene remains open for business, and “is excited to announce new and first-to-market tenants to the Dayton market.”

According to their website, The Greene Town Center in Beavercreek has 128 stores, restaurants and businesses. Here is an alphabetical list from their directory.

• Aerolux

• Agnes & Orson - Gifts & Sassy Goods

• Airtron - Heating & Air Conditioning

• Altar’d State

• American Eagle

• Apple

• ARS - Applied Research Solutions

• AT&T

• Autie Anne’s

• Bath & Body Works

• BD’s Mongolian Grill

• books&co

• Brighton Collectibles

• Brio Italian Grille

• Brushin’ Up

• Buckle

• Cacique

• Caliber Home Loans

• Cardinal Pointe Financial Group

• Carter’s

• The Cheesecake Factory

• Cheryl’s Cookies

• Chico’s

• Chipotle Mexican Grill

• Cinemark at The Greene 14 + IMAX

• Claire’s

• CLB XXIII

• Club Oceano Seafood & Bar

• Cold Stone Creamery

• Community Booth - The Greene Connect

• Condado Tacos

• Cradle North America Inc.

• Crave - Full Service Bar located inside the Cinemark

• Dental Loft - Formerly McConnell

• Drip Season

• Dry Goods

• D’s Barbershop

• Eddie Bauer

• Edward Jones

• El Toro Mexican Bar & Grill

• Enchanted Bridal Couture

• Esporta Fitness

• European Wax Center

• Express

• Fabletics

• Fahlgren Mortine

• Fidelity Investments

• First Command Financial Planning

• Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

• Forever 21

• Francesca’s

• Funny Bone Comedy Club & Cafe

• Greene Residential Office

• Greene Management Office

• Guest Services at the Greene

• Ideal Image - The Advanced Medspa

• Integritas Shoes

• J.Crew Factory

• J.Jill

• Jake’s Toggery - Classic Southern Style

• Journeys

• Kay Jewelers

• Keller Williams Advantage Real Estate

• Lakins, Bliss, & Dolle, LLC

• Lane Bryant

• Liberty Mutual Insurance

• Lovesac

• lululemon

• Macalogic

• Massage Envy

• Middletown Management

• Miller Insurance & Financial Services

• Mode X Tequila Bistro

• Morgan Stanley

• Motto Mortgage Apex

• Noodles & Company

• Nordstrom Rack

• Northwestern Mutual

• Occasionally Yours

• Off Par Golf & Social

• Old Navy

• Pandora

• Panera Bread

• Pasha Grill - Authentic Turkish Cuisine

• Pearle Vision EyeCare Center

• Perspire Sauna Studio

• Pho District - Vietnamese Street Food

• Pies & Pints

• Poling Law

• Potbelly Sandwich Works

• PrimeLending

• The Pub

• Pure MD Dayton

• Puzzles Plus

• Rally House The Greene

• Raymond James and Associates

• Ray|Theil Wealth Management, LLC

• Regus Group

• RE/MAX Victory Real Estate

• ReSource Pro

• Salons @ The Greene

• Salons @ The Greene II

• Sassy Bowls

• Sephora

• Sleep Number Beds by Select Comfort

• Soma

• Sonny’s Diamonds

• Sono Bello

• Subashi, Wildermuth & Justice

• Sunglass Hut International

• Talbots

• Taste of Belgium

• Tilly’s

• Torrid

• Tshirt’s Place

• Ulta Beauty

• Unison

• Venetian Nail Salon

• Verizon Wireless

• Victoria’s Secret

• Von Maur

• Westminster Financial Companies

• White House | Black Market

• Winans Fine Chocolates and Coffees

• Windsor

• The Woodhouse Day Spa

• Yogurt Mountain

• Zen Nail Retreat