More than 100 businesses are at The Greene in Beavercreek: Here’s the whole list

Wells Fargo Bank has filed a foreclosure complaint against The Greene Town Center, claiming that the popular Beavercreek outdoor mall, apartment and office complex owes the bank tens of millions of dollars in loan payments.
Representatives of The Greene responded with a statement.
“The Greene Town Center has been actively engaged with its lender, negotiating in good faith and over a period of time, to find a reasonable and mutually agreeable outcome,” a spokesperson for the Greene said. “While we are disappointed with the recent actions of the lender, it is our intention to continue to work with them to find a resolution.”
The spokesperson added that the Greene remains open for business, and “is excited to announce new and first-to-market tenants to the Dayton market.”
According to their website, The Greene Town Center in Beavercreek has 128 stores, restaurants and businesses. Here is an alphabetical list from their directory.
• Aerolux
• Agnes & Orson - Gifts & Sassy Goods
• Airtron - Heating & Air Conditioning
• Altar’d State
• American Eagle
• Apple
• ARS - Applied Research Solutions
• AT&T
• Autie Anne’s
• Bath & Body Works
• BD’s Mongolian Grill
• books&co
• Brighton Collectibles
• Brio Italian Grille
• Brushin’ Up
• Buckle
• Cacique
• Caliber Home Loans
• Cardinal Pointe Financial Group
• Carter’s
• The Cheesecake Factory
• Cheryl’s Cookies
• Chico’s
• Chipotle Mexican Grill
• Cinemark at The Greene 14 + IMAX
• Claire’s
• CLB XXIII
• Club Oceano Seafood & Bar
• Cold Stone Creamery
• Community Booth - The Greene Connect
• Condado Tacos
• Cradle North America Inc.
• Crave - Full Service Bar located inside the Cinemark
• Dental Loft - Formerly McConnell
• Drip Season
• Dry Goods
• D’s Barbershop
• Eddie Bauer
• Edward Jones
• El Toro Mexican Bar & Grill
• Enchanted Bridal Couture
• Esporta Fitness
• European Wax Center
• Express
• Fabletics
• Fahlgren Mortine
• Fidelity Investments
• First Command Financial Planning
• Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar
• Forever 21
• Francesca’s
• Funny Bone Comedy Club & Cafe
• Greene Residential Office
• Greene Management Office
• Guest Services at the Greene
• Ideal Image - The Advanced Medspa
• Integritas Shoes
• J.Crew Factory
• J.Jill
• Jake’s Toggery - Classic Southern Style
• Journeys
• Kay Jewelers
• Keller Williams Advantage Real Estate
• Lakins, Bliss, & Dolle, LLC
• Lane Bryant
• Liberty Mutual Insurance
• Lovesac
• lululemon
• Macalogic
• Massage Envy
• Middletown Management
• Miller Insurance & Financial Services
• Mode X Tequila Bistro
• Morgan Stanley
• Motto Mortgage Apex
• Noodles & Company
• Nordstrom Rack
• Northwestern Mutual
• Occasionally Yours
• Off Par Golf & Social
• Old Navy
• Pandora
• Panera Bread
• Pasha Grill - Authentic Turkish Cuisine
• Pearle Vision EyeCare Center
• Perspire Sauna Studio
• Pho District - Vietnamese Street Food
• Pies & Pints
• Poling Law
• Potbelly Sandwich Works
• PrimeLending
• The Pub
• Pure MD Dayton
• Puzzles Plus
• Rally House The Greene
• Raymond James and Associates
• Ray|Theil Wealth Management, LLC
• Regus Group
• RE/MAX Victory Real Estate
• ReSource Pro
• Salons @ The Greene
• Salons @ The Greene II
• Sassy Bowls
• Sephora
• Sleep Number Beds by Select Comfort
• Soma
• Sonny’s Diamonds
• Sono Bello
• Subashi, Wildermuth & Justice
• Sunglass Hut International
• Talbots
• Taste of Belgium
• Tilly’s
• Torrid
• Tshirt’s Place
• Ulta Beauty
• Unison
• Venetian Nail Salon
• Verizon Wireless
• Victoria’s Secret
• Von Maur
• Westminster Financial Companies
• White House | Black Market
• Winans Fine Chocolates and Coffees
• Windsor
• The Woodhouse Day Spa
• Yogurt Mountain
• Zen Nail Retreat