More than 1,150 students expected to graduate at Wright State’s fall commencement

More than 1,150 Wright State University students are expected to graduate during two fall commencement ceremonies.
The 1,157 graduates will join more than 120,000 alumni who can be found all over Ohio, across the nation and around the world, the university stated in a release.
The graduate ceremony is at 7 p.m. Friday, and the undergraduate ceremony is at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Nutter Center. Both will feature a short congratulatory video from Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine.
Tickets are not required to attend, but graduates are asked to limit guests to no more than 14 people.
Seating is first-come, first-served, and doors will open 90 minutes before the start of the ceremony.
For those unable to attend, commencement ceremonies can be viewed online at wright.edu/streaming and on the university’s Facebook page and YouTube channel. Recorded videos also will be available on WSU’s YouTube channel after the ceremony.
The summer and fall classes of 2022 participating in the fall commencement ceremonies include graduates with 616 bachelor’s degrees, 443 master’s degrees, 40 doctoral degrees and 23 associate degrees.
The classes feature 184 international students from 19 countries. Of those India has the largest number of students with 146.
The youngest graduating student is an 18-year-old earning a bachelor’s degree in English and the oldest is 61, earning a bachelor’s in organizational leadership.
