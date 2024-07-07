More than 1/3 of juvenile group homes in Ohio in Montgomery County

Ohio has about 235 group homes licensed by the Ohio Department of Children & Youth, and 80 of those are in Montgomery County (34%), the agency said.

Agency data indicate that about 75 of the 80 group homes in Montgomery County are located in Dayton.

By comparison, Hamilton County (home to Cincinnati) has about 36 group homes; Lucas County (home to Toledo) has about 24 group homes; Franklin County (home to Columbus) has about 14; and Cuyahoga County (home to Cleveland) has about 11, according to data that was shared during a recent meeting including officials from Dayton, Montgomery County and local group homes.

There are other types of group homes across Ohio that are not licensed by the Department of Children & Youth because they do not fall the agency’s scope of responsibility.

This includes residential facilities licensed by the Ohio Department of Developmental Disabilities that serve people with developmental disabilities who need long-term care.

Most juvenile group home residents are in the custody of public children services agencies, and most residents are between the ages of 13 and 17, Norton said.

Residential facilities are not allowed to admit any child under the age of 6, except temporarily and under specific conditions, Norton said. Adults are not allowed to be admitted to these homes.

Children end up in protective care for a variety reasons, such as abuse, neglect, dependency and delinquency. They are put there to try to ensure their safety and well-being.

Some children are placed in group homes because they are involved with the Ohio Department of Youth Services, which is the juvenile corrections system. Some kids may be placed in group homes directly by their parents or legal guardians.

Group homes are visited and reviewed at least annually, Norton said, and their staff are required to meet minimum training requirements.