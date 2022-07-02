More than 1,500 without power at start of holiday weekend

More than 1,500 customers are in the dark as thunderstorms move through the region to start the Fourth of July holiday weekend.
The majority of the outages were in Preble County, which as of 9:05 p.m. Friday had 1,221, according to the AES Ohio online outage map.
Other outages by county, reported at 9:05 p.m. by AES Ohio and Duke Energy include:
Montgomery: 331
Butler: 44
Warren: 6
Miami: 2
Greene: 1
