More than 16,000 COVID cases reported in Ohio for 2nd straight week

There were 200 COVID patients hospitalized in southwest Ohio. It’s a 19% increase compared to a week ago and a 71% increase compared to 60 days ago.

Southwest Ohio consists of Butler, Warren, Hamilton, Adams, Brown, Clermont and Clinton counties and west central Ohio includes Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Miami, Montgomery, Preble and Shelby counties.

The state had 169 coronavirus patients in its ICUs Thursday, including 22 in southwest Ohio and 13 in west central Ohio, according to OHA.

For west central Ohio is was a 30% increase in ICU patients with the virus compared to the previous week and a 225% increase from 60 days ago.

Southwest Ohio reported a 14% decrease in COVID patients in the ICU from last week and an 8% decrease compared to 60 days ago.

The state health department reported 37 coronavirus ICU admissions in the past week.

The state added 86 deaths Thursday, bringing Ohio’s total to 40,644, according to ODH.