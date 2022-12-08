Defense budget agreement rescinds military vaccine mandate

The mandate is the subject of a federal lawsuit in which dozens of Airmen who serve or have served at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base allege that the Air Force has not granted exemptions from the mandate for reasons of religious belief.

In the order for “Hunter Doster, et al. v. Hon Frank Kendall, et al.”, the U.S. Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals recently affirmed a lower court’s order denying the federal government’s appeal to require a class of Air Force members to obtain COVID-19 vaccines.

Doster is an officer working at the Air Force Research Laboratory at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, according to his LinkedIn page.

“All administrative exemptions/religious accommodation requests are evaluated on their own merit and the decision authority must consider the compelling government interest in mission accomplishment, which includes military readiness, unit cohesion, and the health and safety of both the member and the unit,” Rose Riley, an Air Force spokeswoman, told the Dayton Daily News last week. “Requests are denied where receiving the COVID-19 vaccination is determined the least restrictive means.”

A spokeswoman for Turner’s office was uncertain late Wednesday when a vote on the defense budget would take place.

The House and Senate committees said the defense bill “promotes resilience, innovation, and the right tools for U.S. success in strategic competition, and provides vital quality of life improvements for the backbone of America’s fighting force: Our servicemembers and their families.”

According to a summary of the bill, it provides additional funding for the procurement of F/A-18 and F-35 tactical fighter aircraft and supports funding for the “Next Generation Air Dominance” aircraft programs of the Air Force and the Navy.

This legislation authorizes $138.9 billion in research and development investments across the “national security enterprise.”

It also backs a 4.6% pay raise for service members, adds funds to Basic Allowance for Housing, increases the maximum allowable income to receive the Basic Needs Allowance, and adds $210 million for commissary funding.