More than 2,400 new COVID-19 cases reported in Ohio Saturday

Ohio also reported 76 new hospitalizations in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of hospitalizations to 63,193. The 21-day average of hospitalizations was 82 as of Saturday.

The department of health reported six new ICU admissions in the last 24 hours, bringing the total reported ICU admissions to 8,598. The 21-day average of hospitalizations is eight.

ODH reports a total of 20,614 people are dead from COVID-19.

No new deaths were reported Saturday, but the 21-day average of new deaths is seven, according to the ODH.

The day a death is reported does not reflect the date of death. Data may fluctuate because other states do not regularly report death certificate data to Ohio’s Bureau of Vital Statistic.

As of Saturday, about 50.56% of Ohio’s population has gotten at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. A total of 5,910,583 people have at least one shot. 46.81% of Ohioans are fully vaccinated and 5,471,556 people are fully vaccinated.

Visit coronavirus.ohio.gov for information about how to get a COVID-19 vaccine.