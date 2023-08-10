More than 4,000 without power in Montgomery County

More than 4,000 AES Ohio customers were without service in Montgomery County late Thursday morning.
As of 10:38 a.m., 4,089 people did not have power, according to AES Ohio’s Outage Map. Montgomery County accounted for 4,059 of those outages.
The majority of customers without service are in the Brookville and Clayton area. The company estimates power will be returned around 11 a.m.
Another outage is affecting customers northeast of Centerville near Interstate 675. Their service should be restored around noon, according to the outage map.
It is not clear what caused the outages. We’re working to learn more and will update this story.
