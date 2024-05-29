Service restored after thousands lose power in Montgomery County

Service has been restored to most AES Ohio customers after more than 4,200 lost power late Wednesday morning.
As of 11:32 a.m., 4,232 total AES Ohio customers did not have service, including 4,223 in Montgomery County. By 11:51 a.m., only 100 outages remained.
Most of the outages were in the Huber Heights and Northridge area, according to AES Ohio.
“Crews are working to restore power quickly and safely,” read a statement from AES Ohio. “If you are experiencing an outage, report it online at http://aes-ohio.com/outages or call 877-4Outage (877-468-8243)”
It’s not clear what caused the outage.
We will update this story as more information is available.
