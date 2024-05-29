Service restored after thousands lose power in Montgomery County

BreakingNews
Updated 36 minutes ago
Service has been restored to most AES Ohio customers after more than 4,200 lost power late Wednesday morning.

As of 11:32 a.m., 4,232 total AES Ohio customers did not have service, including 4,223 in Montgomery County. By 11:51 a.m., only 100 outages remained.

Most of the outages were in the Huber Heights and Northridge area, according to AES Ohio.

“Crews are working to restore power quickly and safely,” read a statement from AES Ohio. “If you are experiencing an outage, report it online at http://aes-ohio.com/outages or call 877-4Outage (877-468-8243)”

It’s not clear what caused the outage.

We will update this story as more information is available.

