More than 50 UD students referred to disciplinary action after St. Patrick’s Day parties

“While the gathering in the student neighborhood may have been peaceful, students still violated university expectations and COVID-19 safety protocols,” University of Dayton officials said in a statement. “Where appropriate, we will be holding them accountable through our disciplinary process. We will also increase testing of students to identify and isolate individuals who have contracted the virus to help reduce the chance they will spread it to others.”

According to the UD COVID-19 protocol, students attending the university cannot gather in crowds of more than 10 and agreed not to gather in crowded places, such as bars and restaurants.

A statement from the university from earlier this week said that students who did not follow the university’s COVID-19 student agreement face disciplinary action, resulting in consequences such as removal from campus for remote study, suspension or expulsion. Due to the pandemic, disciplinary action will be much quicker and more severe, the statement said.

UD reports eight active COVID-19 cases on its campus on its COVID-19 dashboard.