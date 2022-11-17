BreakingNews
NFL Players Association calls Bengals’ field ‘unsafe,’ wants immediate replacement
More than $500K in improvements planned for Dayton’s Triangle Park

Local News
By
1 hour ago

The City of Dayton announced plans for more than $500,000 in improvements in Triangle Park, including a new restroom and park shelters.

Double Jay Construction LLC received a contract for $577,118 to add new infrastructure and amenities and to demolish old facilities.

The upgrades include two new shelters, the demolition of nine old shelters and a restroom and the installation of a new, modular restroom, fitness equipment, picnic tables and pathways, according to the city. It is scheduled to be completed in July.

The City of Dayton Department of Public Works will oversee the contract. The project is being funded through the Dayton Recovery Plan, which aims to address infrastructure, economic and equity issues in the city.

Triangle Park is one of the largest city-owned parks in Dayton. It was the site of the first NFL game, played by the Dayton Triangles and Columbus in 1920.

