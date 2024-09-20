More than 70 schools to be at free College Prep Night at Day Air Ballpark

The Dayton Dragons and Day Air Credit Union will host College Prep Night, a free educational event for prospective college students at Day Air Ballpark from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25.
College Prep Night is a one-stop college resource event to guide prospective college students and their parents through the process of planning an educational path. Prospective college students who RSVP prior to the event will be entered to win one of two $1,000 scholarships, courtesy of Day Air Credit Union. Students must pre-register for the event online and attend to be considered.
More than 70 colleges and universities will be present, including Miami University, University of Dayton, Wright State University, University of Cincinnati, Ohio State University, Ohio University, Xavier University, Edison State Community College, the Art Academy of Cincinnati, Kettering College, and the Ohio National Guard, alongside numerous additional schools from across the country.
Colleges and universities will have representatives on hand to answer whatever questions prospective students may have about college life at each school.
To learn more about College Prep Night and RSVP, visit daytondragons.com/collegeprep.