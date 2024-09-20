More than 70 schools to be at free College Prep Night at Day Air Ballpark

The Dayton Dragons and Day Air Credit Union will host College Prep Night, a free educational event for prospective college students at Day Air Ballpark from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25.

College Prep Night is a one-stop college resource event to guide prospective college students and their parents through the process of planning an educational path. Prospective college students who RSVP prior to the event will be entered to win one of two $1,000 scholarships, courtesy of Day Air Credit Union. Students must pre-register for the event online and attend to be considered.