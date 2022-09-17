Morris Furniture Company hosts Hope to Dream mattress giveaway event

Though the Hope to Dream event is just six years old, Ryan said Morris Furniture has held similar giveaways for the past 21 years. She said she has seen the long-term impact the event has on recipients.

“We’ve had people who have received a bed and they’ve come back to us and are doing all of these amazing things in life and they thank us because it all started with a good night’s sleep,” Ryan said.

Throughout the years, beds have been gifted to kids of all ages, Ryan said, adding that the giveaway provides so much more than just a bed.

“This allows them to get a more restful sleep, which helps them perform better in school and to have better cognitive performance. The second, third and fourth order effects of having a good night’s sleep is huge,” she said. “And it’s so exciting to see the pure joy on the kid’s faces when they see their name on their new bed.”

Morris Furniture Company is the official licensee of Ashley in Ohio. Ryan said that with every mattress purchase made at the Better Sleep Shop in Morris Home and Ashley showrooms, a donation is made to local organizations.